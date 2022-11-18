Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Director Robert Coxon Acquires 10,000 Shares

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Coxon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ecovyst alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 718,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,018. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ecovyst during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.