Edward Miller Sells 2,358 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) General Counsel Edward Miller sold 2,358 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $21,009.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 190,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,936.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Edward Miller sold 553 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $5,176.08.

AlloVir Stock Down 4.2 %

ALVR stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $671.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in AlloVir by 69.4% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 466,300 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in AlloVir during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth approximately $9,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

