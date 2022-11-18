Efinity Token (EFI) Price Tops $0.0799 on Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $45.01 million and $1.23 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,539,416 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

