Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Purchases $5,725,920.00 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ESI opened at $19.04 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on ESI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
