Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Purchases $5,725,920.00 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $19.04 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 393,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,946,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

