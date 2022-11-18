Elrond (EGLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.16 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $43.57 or 0.00259660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $26.16 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00571772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.91 or 0.29782700 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,702,782 coins. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

