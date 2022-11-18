Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMA. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$51.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.95. Emera has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emera Increases Dividend

About Emera

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.06%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.