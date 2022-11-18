Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $252,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

