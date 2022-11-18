Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP204.0-206.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.91 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Endava has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $170.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Endava by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Endava by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

