Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,404 ($16.50) on Friday. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 811.50 ($9.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,622 ($19.06). The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4,910.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,416.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,296.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.56) price target on shares of Energean in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

