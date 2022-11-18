Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $220,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

