Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.97. 134,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,400,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

