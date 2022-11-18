Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Down to $18.40

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $17.90. Enerplus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 50,353 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Enerplus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 6.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

