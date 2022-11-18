EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 45

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.33) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

EnQuest Price Performance

ENQUF remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

