EOS (EOS) Price Down 3.2% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $959.11 million and $96.14 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00005365 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010098 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00026959 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005882 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004682 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005465 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,568,574 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
