EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $230.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

