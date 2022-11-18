EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

