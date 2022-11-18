EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

IBM stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

