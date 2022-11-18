EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,967 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $69.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

