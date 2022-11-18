EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 930 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $208.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

