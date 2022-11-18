Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPHY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.