Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Equifax Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE EFX opened at $199.01 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average of $188.85.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

