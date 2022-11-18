Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 9.9%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.36. 23,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 659,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Erasca Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Erasca by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,085 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

