essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Down 5.1%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.20 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.55). Approximately 38,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 243,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.58).

The firm has a market cap of £30.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.14.

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

