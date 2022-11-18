Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,929 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Essent Group worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

