Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:EVAX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,640. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.