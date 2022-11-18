Evercore ISI Cuts PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $18.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUBM. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.38.
PubMatic Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $799.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
