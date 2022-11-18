Evercore ISI Trims R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Target Price to $10.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.36.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 0.94. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

