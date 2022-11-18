Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Evergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 80,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,259. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Evergy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.