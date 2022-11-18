Evmos Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00006863 BTC on popular exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $341.59 million and approximately $875,399.49 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evmos has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00570148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.53 or 0.29698106 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

