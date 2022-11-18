Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EIF. Cormark upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.44.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$47.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.16. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$51.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

