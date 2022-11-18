ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla Sells 3,896 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ExlService Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXLS opened at $183.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

