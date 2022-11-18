Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 1.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $204,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 282,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 274,154 shares of company stock worth $11,158,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,350. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

