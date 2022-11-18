Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 50,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

