Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FTCH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.80.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 724,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 167,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,345.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after buying an additional 3,505,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 24.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Farfetch by 23.1% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 676,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 126,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

