Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTCH. Cowen boosted their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

Farfetch stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.80.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 724,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 167,329 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,697 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 676,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 126,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

