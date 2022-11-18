Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

FATH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $77,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.