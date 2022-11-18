Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,933,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

