FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Issue $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

FedEx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $17.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $171.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.