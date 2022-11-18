Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSM shares. B. Riley started coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.67 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $874.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $840.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

