Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.45% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

