Financial Contrast: UpHealth (UPH) & Its Rivals

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare UpHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UpHealth and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 UpHealth Competitors 7 128 274 0 2.65

UpHealth presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 833.33%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 112.78%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% UpHealth Competitors -325.87% -481.25% -38.19%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares UpHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

UpHealth has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UpHealth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million -$340.90 million -0.16 UpHealth Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 28.42

UpHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. UpHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UpHealth competitors beat UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

