First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 187,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

First Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.78. First Bank has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Bank to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

