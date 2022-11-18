First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.68. 31,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 45,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.