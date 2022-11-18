First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.51 and last traded at $47.61. Approximately 21,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 48,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20.
