First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.99% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $195,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after buying an additional 1,708,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 911,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after buying an additional 34,997 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $55.61.

