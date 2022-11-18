First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.15. 17,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 228,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.
