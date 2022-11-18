First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.15. 17,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 228,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.