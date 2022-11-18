First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.83

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.83 and traded as high as $27.19. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 507,389 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMLP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

