First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.84 and last traded at $82.14. Approximately 87,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 60,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.64.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65.
