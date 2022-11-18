First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 475,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 727,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

