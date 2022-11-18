Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 0.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

FISV stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 84,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

